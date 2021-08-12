Kellen Mond not committing to vaccine after returning from COVID-19

Getty Images

Three of the Vikings’ four quarterbacks are unvaccinated. That became known July 31 when rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley to isolate for five days.

Jake Browning, who is vaccinated, was the only quarterback the Vikings had for that night’s practice.

Mond met with the media for the first time since his positive test, which kept him out until Aug. 10. He said he experienced flu-like symptoms.

“Day two through four is where I struggled the most, but I was still kind of around and functioning,” Mond said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I was still in meetings, and still trying to do as much as I can to work out and stay in shape.”

There is no doubt it was a setback for the third-round choice. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Mond has been in “slow motion” since returning and “needs to pick up the tempo.”

“Knowing that I had to sit out 10 days, it definitely hurt, especially coming off a good OTAs and then looking forward to coming in and learning more there in training camp,” Mond said. “But I can’t dwell on what’s happened in the past, and I’m just looking forward to getting better.”

Zimmer has expressed frustration with unvaccinated players as the Vikings have ranked near the bottom of the league in vaccination rate.

“I think everyone based on the NFL and everyone to the players, they have their own opinions and obviously him, a person who’s vaccinated, has their opinion of wanting their players to get vaccinated to protect the team,” Mond said of Zimmer, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “So everyone has kind of spoke on it. I think everyone has their own personal reasons, so pretty much everybody (has an) opinion.”

Mond said he still is talking to people about whether he might get vaccinated.

“I’ve talked to people around me who I trust,” Mond said. “I think it’s a little bit more in the conversation since I’ve had COVID-19, but I think those are personal things I’m (not) going to speak about. Like everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”