Lamar Jackson: Sammy Watkins makes my job a lot easier

Getty Images

The Ravens set out to significantly upgrade their passing game over the offseason. One of the ways they did so was by signing Sammy Watkins.

So far, the former No. 4 overall pick has been a boost to Baltimore’s offense — especially because the team’s receiving corps has been hampered by injury. Marquise Brown (hamstring), first-round pick Rashod Bateman (groin), Miles Boykin (hamstring), and Deon Cain (undisclosed) have all missed time in training camp.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has, too, having tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. But Jackson is back at practice and noted this week how Watkins has been a positive addition to the squad.

“Sammy makes my job a lot easier,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Even when we’re doing scramble drills and stuff like that, he’s fighting off defenders, getting open. I missed him in the end zone — a little back shoulder [throw]. He was right there. I’m mad I missed him. I’m still mad right now, even though it’s practice. I love working with him.”

Watkins may be Baltimore’s leading receiver right now, but he’s had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. He appeared in 34 of a possible 48 regular-season games for Kansas City over the last three years, including 10 in 2020. Watkins has made it through the entire regular season healthy just twice in his career — his rookie season with Buffalo, and the 2017 season with the Rams where he and several starters were healthy scratches in Week 17.

In seven seasons, Watkins has 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.