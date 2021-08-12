Lions release Quinton Dunbar

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar is hitting the open market.

The Lions announced that they have released Dunbar on Thursday morning.

Dunbar signed with the team as a free agent this offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Seahawks. He was listed behind Jeff Okudah on the depth chart that the team released this week, but had missed over a week of practice time during camp for what head coach Dan Campbell called personal reasons.

The Lions also added Nickell Robey-Coleman to the cornerback group recently.

Dunbar signed with Washington after going undrafted in 2015 and spent five seasons with the team before moving on to Seattle. He has 180 tackles, 10 interceptions and a sack over the course of his career.

In addition to releasing Dunbar, the Lions also signed running back Craig Reynolds.