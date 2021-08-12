Matt Judon appears to avoid serious injury

Getty Images

Matthew Judon didn’t play long Thursday night but long enough to see that he’s going to be a problem for Patriots’ opponents.

On Washington’s ninth offensive snap, the pass rusher appeared to take a helmet to the left knee as Logan Thomas hit Judon low. Judon stayed down on the field, writhing in pain initially, as a worried Patriots Nation held its collective breath.

Judon walked off under his own power and went into the blue medical tent for head athletic trainer Jim Whalen to examine his knee.

Judon didn’t stay long, walking back to the sideline and as he flexed his left knee.

Josh Uche replaced Judon, who apparently escaped serious injury. But he serves as a reminder to fans, coaches and players about the dangers of preseason football. The No. 1 goal for all teams remains: Escape without serious injury.

Judon finished with a tackle and a quarterback hit.

Washington has missed a field goal and New England has made a field goal, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.