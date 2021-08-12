Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers lead initial receiver depth chart for Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2021, 8:58 AM EDT
New England Patriots Training Camp
Getty Images

Unofficial depth charts are (wait for it) unofficial. But they’re the closest thing to official that we have.

For the Patriots, the closest thing to officially regarding the depth chart at the revamped position of receiver goes like this: Nelson Agholor (pictured) and Jakobi Meyers are the starters.

The second string has four players. Behind Agholor are N'Keal Harry and Matthew Slater, who RARELY plays receiver. Behind Meyers are Kendrick Bourne and Christian Wilkinson.

Agholor and Bourne arrived via free agency. Harry and Meyers are holdovers. Last year, Harry had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Meyers had 59 catches for 729 yards, also in 14 games.

The third stringers on the unofficial depth chart are Isiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross, and Marvin Hall.

The tight end position has co-starters for only one spot (they use two receivers and two running backs): Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both signed as free agents in March. (Henry is currently out with a shoulder injury.)

We’ll begin learning much more about how the receivers look starting tonight, when the Patriots host Washington in the preseason opener for both teams.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers lead initial receiver depth chart for Patriots

  1. Man, as a Patriots fan I would be really happy if Matthew Slater got more opportunities at receiver. He deserves it. He’s going into his 14th season with the club, which is wild for special teams only player. But it makes sense, considering he’s arguably legit the best special teams player to play the game. His record is really strong – 5 time first team All-Pro, 2 time second team All-Pro, 9 Pro Bowls, 3 Super Bowl rings and a Bart Starr award earned by his tremendous character. All for a guy who has a single catch for 46 yards and 2 rush attempts for 11 yards in 13 years at his notional primary position.

    I’m not big on buying jerseys, but one of the few I own is a Matthew Slater jersey. I love that guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.