Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers lead initial receiver depth chart for Patriots

Getty Images

Unofficial depth charts are (wait for it) unofficial. But they’re the closest thing to official that we have.

For the Patriots, the closest thing to officially regarding the depth chart at the revamped position of receiver goes like this: Nelson Agholor (pictured) and Jakobi Meyers are the starters.

The second string has four players. Behind Agholor are N'Keal Harry and Matthew Slater, who RARELY plays receiver. Behind Meyers are Kendrick Bourne and Christian Wilkinson.

Agholor and Bourne arrived via free agency. Harry and Meyers are holdovers. Last year, Harry had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. Meyers had 59 catches for 729 yards, also in 14 games.

The third stringers on the unofficial depth chart are Isiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross, and Marvin Hall.

The tight end position has co-starters for only one spot (they use two receivers and two running backs): Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both signed as free agents in March. (Henry is currently out with a shoulder injury.)

We’ll begin learning much more about how the receivers look starting tonight, when the Patriots host Washington in the preseason opener for both teams.