New Orleans will require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test to enter Superdome

Getty Images

New Orleans is taking a serious step to slow the spread of COVID-19, and one that will affect Saints fans.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to announce that people will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test before entering many indoor venues in New Orleans, including the Superdome, according to NoLa.com.

The plan in New Orleans is the latest indication that while fans will be back in the stands this NFL season, not everything is back to normal. Yesterday both the Bills and the Eagles announced that fans will have to wear masks in the indoor areas of their stadiums.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Requirements like the one in New Orleans shouldn’t be necessary, but if they are, they’re a wise step toward keeping the community healthy.