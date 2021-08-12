Rashod Bateman to undergo groin surgery; is expected to return in September

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said rookie receiver Rashod Bateman would miss weeks, not months with his groin injury. Now there’s more clarity on the first-round pick.

“Bateman, he actually is getting a surgery either tomorrow or Friday on his groin,” Harbaugh said at his Thursday press conference. “He’ll be back from that sometime in September. So I think that’s pretty good news.”

Bateman suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill on Tuesday. Bateman was matched up with cornerback Marcus Peters, pulled up during the play, and limped off the field to the training room.

Bateman is just one of several injury concerns the Ravens currently have among their receivers. Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring), and Deon Cain (undisclosed) have all missed significant practice time during training camp.

Baltimore selected Bateman with the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft. He recorded 147 reception for 2,395 yards with 19 touchdowns at Minnesota. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.