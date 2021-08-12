Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among Titans not expected to play this week

USA TODAY Sports

With only three preseason games, it remains to be seen how coaches will use the games to get key players ready for the regular season. It obviously will vary by the team.

The Titans, it appears, won’t have all their starters for Friday night’s exhibition opener in Atlanta.

Coach Mike Vrabel noted that every player who travels with the team should be ready to play.

He specifically mentioned Darrynton Evans as the starter at running back. That means the NFL’s leading rusher the past two years, Derrick Henry, won’t play.

Vrabel also said quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t likely to play and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley isn’t ready to play. It also is a good guess receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown won’t play.

Tannehill’s absence will give backup Logan Woodside extensive playing time. Third quarterback Matt Barkley only joined the team this week.