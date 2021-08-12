Saints claim R.J. McIntosh off waivers

Getty Images

The Saints picked up a depth option for their defensive line on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has claimed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh off of waivers. The Giants cut McIntosh on Wednesday.

McIntosh was a 2018 fifth-round choice by the NFC East team and he played 18 games as a reserve during his first two seasons in the league. He spent last season on the 53-man roster, but never played in a game.

McIntosh had 18 tackles and two sacks when he was in the lineup for the Giants.

David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Jalen Dalton, Albert Huggins, Malcolm Roach, Josiah Brunson, and Christian Ringo are also in the mix for roles on the interior of the Saints’ defensive line.