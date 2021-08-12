Sean Payton hopes preseason brings “more clarity” to QB competition

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton spent some time with wide receiver Michael Thomas recently in an attempt to mend their relationship, but that’s hardly the only thing on his plate right now.

Payton has to get the entire team ready to go for Week 1 and a big part of that effort will be settling on a plan at quarterback. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are the options and the start of the preseason schedule provides an important part of the puzzle that Payton is trying to solve.

On Wednesday, Payton shared some of his thoughts about the timeline for making a decision and his hope that the games will start making the path forward easier to see.

“I’d like to see these guys operate, both of them, in all three of these games,” Payton said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. “Certainly by the end of the preseason games and possibly maybe before that — a week prior to the last game. But I haven’t sat down as a staff and said, ‘This is the date.’ Hopefully it’s something we begin to see a little more clarity on. Both of these guys are working their tail off, they’re both well-respected by their teammates, they’re really, really good leaders. And that’s a good thing.”

The competition is unlikely to end after Saturday night’s game in Baltimore, but it will be a chance to take stock of where Winston and Hill stand with a month to go to the regular season.