Teddy Bridgewater calls himself a “survivor” upon return to Minnesota

Posted by Josh Alper on August 12, 2021, 7:25 AM EDT
Broncos General Manager George Paton used to work for the Vikings, but he isn’t the only member of the organization who is taking a walk down memory lane during this week’s joint practices in Minnesota.

Teddy Bridgewater spent four seasons as a quarterback with the Vikings earlier in his career, although the lasting memory of his time on their practice fields is not a happy one. Bridgewater suffered a gruesome leg injury during an August 2016 practice that looked like it might end his career.

Bridgewater fought his way back to play in a 2017 game before leaving and finding his way back to a starting job in Carolina last season. Now he’s fighting for the Broncos job and said on Wednesday that his return to his old stomping grounds helps him realize that he’s a “survivor.”

“I’ve found myself thinking about it more lately than I have in the past,” Bridgewater said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “Just about the day I was injured and up until this point. Because I use it as motivation now. Before I used to just brush it off like, man, it happened, keep going. Now it’s just like, man, here I am where I could have been counted out. I almost had to have my leg amputated and things like that, and it’s like when I wake up in the morning I’m blessed. I get an opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out here and play football, a game that I love to play. So I have so much fun playing this game now, more fun than I ever have, the more that I think what I went through here.”

Bridgewater may not beat out Drew Lock in Denver, but history says he’s going to go down swinging if he doesn’t get the job.