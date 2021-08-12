Titans cut Kalija Lipscomb, Adam Coon

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans waived receiver Kalija Lipscomb on Thursday. They also cut offensive lineman Adam Coon with an injury settlement.

The team needed the roster spots to sign safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd.

The Titans signed Lipscomb on May 18. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Packers.

Coon always was a long shot to make the Titans. He wrestled in college and had not played football since high school.

A three-time All-American wrestler at the University of Michigan, Coon failed to qualify for the Olympics this summer.

Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs last season, receiving both defensive and special teams snaps. After Kansas City waived him in November, Thompson landed with the Browns. He didn’t play a game for Cleveland.

Floyd spent time in training camp last year with the Cardinals, signing as an undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech.