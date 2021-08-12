Tom Brady practicing without a knee sleeve for first time in 14 years

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is feeling as good as he’s felt since his 16-0 MVP season in 2007.

Brady said today that he feels the best he has felt in a long time, noting that he now can practice without a knee sleeve, something he hasn’t done since that 2007 season, which was followed by a serious knee injury in the first game of 2008.

“For the first time in 14 years, I don’t have to wear a knee sleeve,” Brady said, via Carmen Vitali.

Brady said he anticipates still wearing some protection on his left knee during games, as he considers that a vulnerable part of a quarterback’s body. But he’s healthy enough that he doesn’t have to wear it, and that’s a good feeling for the 44-year-old quarterback.