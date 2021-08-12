Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football

Getty Images

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance only played one game during his final season at North Dakota State and it wasn’t played in front of fans, so Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs will be a welcome return to normalcy when it comes to having people in the stands.

While playing in front of fans will be familiar, just about everything else surrounding the game will be a new experience for the rookie. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to start learning all of the nuances of NFL games this weekend.

“Excited to go out and compete with this locker room of guys,” Lance said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “But kind of at the same time, everything’s new. So just being able to get used to everything — everything from the hotel before the night before the game to pre-game warmup. Everything’s going to be new. But the same time, football is football. So I’ll do everything I can to be prepared as I can on Saturday.”

The 49ers haven’t outlined Lance’s role for the matchup with the Chiefs, but there will be a lot of attention paid to how he handles everything in his first game as a professional.