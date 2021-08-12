Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance only played one game during his final season at North Dakota State and it wasn’t played in front of fans, so Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs will be a welcome return to normalcy when it comes to having people in the stands.

While playing in front of fans will be familiar, just about everything else surrounding the game will be a new experience for the rookie. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to start learning all of the nuances of NFL games this weekend.

“Excited to go out and compete with this locker room of guys,” Lance said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “But kind of at the same time, everything’s new. So just being able to get used to everything — everything from the hotel before the night before the game to pre-game warmup. Everything’s going to be new. But the same time, football is football. So I’ll do everything I can to be prepared as I can on Saturday.”

The 49ers haven’t outlined Lance’s role for the matchup with the Chiefs, but there will be a lot of attention paid to how he handles everything in his first game as a professional.

3 responses to “Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football

  1. True, football is football. But, the QB position in college compared to pro is like two completely different sports. In college you can win with athleticism, and in the pro’s, the worst athlete of all time has just won his 7th super bowl. Now, I’m sure Lance knows this and he’s just answering questions. I’d give this kid at least 3 years before I start trying to evaluate how well he’s going to do in the NFL. The key for him at this point is to be the hardest working guy in the organization. Everything else should take care of itself. The physical skills are definitely there. But that in itself won’t get you very far.

  2. 3 years is way to long to evaluate a QST round pick charliecharger, if you don’t know by then he’s gonna get the GM fired. Lance has been very accurate at camp except to George Kittle because he’s not used to his speed. He’s gonna surprise a lot of people and he ran a pro style offense in college. Are you gonna wait 2 more years to say Herbert is good for you guys?

  3. No it aint Trey. NFL football is much faster paced and defenses move around a lot pre snap forcing you to use the gray matter in your head or be a pick tosser like geno s and Travaris J.

