Two series for Zach Wilson on Saturday night

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s first appearance at MetLife Stadium, for a simulated intra-squad game, didn’t go so well. He’ll get a shot at redemption this weekend, with his first preseason game there.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Thursday that Wilson will play two series against the Giants, in the preseason opener for both teams.

Saleh wants experience for his players; he pointed out the team has 30 players with no preseason experience, given that the pandemic wiped out the entire preseason in 2020.

Wilson definitely needs the experience. He craves, as he should, the opportunity to test the limits of what he can and can’t do at the next level. That’s how to prepare for the games that count — and it’s the polar opposite of the breathless reporting from six years ago (yes, it’s been six years) about how many practices Marcus Mariota could go without throwing an interception.