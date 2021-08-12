Urban Meyer says the competition at quarterback between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew remains open

Getty Images

Deliberate constipation could be the right strategy for Gardner Minshew.

The unofficial depth chart shows Minshew “or” Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback in Jacksonville. Coach Urban Meyer says that, indeed, the competition remains open.

Via Mike Dempsey of 1010XL in Jacksonville, Meyer was asked on Thursday whether the competition for the Week One job remains open. Meyer said, “Yes.”

Meyer also said that both Lawrence and Minshew will play on Saturday against the Browns. Whoever plays with the starters presumably will have the edge. For now, Minshew’s name is listed first on the unofficial depth chart.

It’s possible that Meyer is trying to give Lawrence an in-house hurdle to overcome, a message to the locker room that nothing is handed to anyone. It’s also possible that the Jaguars are trying to prop up Minshew in the hopes of trading him.

Or maybe Minshew has simply earned it during training camp. Remember, he’s the guy who declared to Chris Long last month, “I haven’t taken a shit in weeks . . . because number two isn’t an option for me.”