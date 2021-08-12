Urban Meyer says the competition at quarterback between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew remains open

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2021, 9:56 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Deliberate constipation could be the right strategy for Gardner Minshew.

The unofficial depth chart shows Minshew “or” Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback in Jacksonville. Coach Urban Meyer says that, indeed, the competition remains open.

Via Mike Dempsey of 1010XL in Jacksonville, Meyer was asked on Thursday whether the competition for the Week One job remains open. Meyer said, “Yes.

Meyer also said that both Lawrence and Minshew will play on Saturday against the Browns. Whoever plays with the starters presumably will have the edge. For now, Minshew’s name is listed first on the unofficial depth chart.

It’s possible that Meyer is trying to give Lawrence an in-house hurdle to overcome, a message to the locker room that nothing is handed to anyone. It’s also possible that the Jaguars are trying to prop up Minshew in the hopes of trading him.

Or maybe Minshew has simply earned it during training camp. Remember, he’s the guy who declared to Chris Long last month, “I haven’t taken a shit in weeks . . . because number two isn’t an option for me.”

  3. Urban Meyer would be THE WORST contestant on the game show “TO TELL THE TRUTH”

  4. How great would it be if Minshew and Tebow played opening day but Lawrence does not?

  5. Minshew is his own biggest fan. Remember last season when he called Fitzmagic ugly and bragged about his own facial hair then Miami destroyer Jax 31-13 and Minshew finished with no touchdowns and an interception? Number 2 is definitely an option and number 3 might not be far off.

  8. I don’t think a lot of people understand why coaches say: “It’s a open competition.”

    One, to make sure the actual starter remains motivated for all of the preseason.

    Two, if your starter blows out a knee in camp, you tell the fan base that all is not lost for the season. We have this other QB that nearly won the starting job. If you don’t think keeping the fan base confident in a successful season, then you don’t understand the NFL.

  9. This is the TRUTH! NO REALLY….OK, it is the truth for the preseason. Once the season begins Lawrence will either be starting or a whole lot of people will be looking for work.

  10. supercharger says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:06 am
    Yet Gardner Minshew has a higher total completion percentage and QBR then Fitz.

