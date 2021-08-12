Usain Bolt is interested in a 70-meter race against Tyreek Hill, with fairly high stakes

August 12, 2021
Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill have spent plenty of time talking about racing each other, far more time than the race would actually take.

While a head-to-head sprint remains highly unlikely, Dan Patrick tried to broker a deal on Thursday morning. Hill knows he’d lose to Bolt in a 100-meter dash; Hill thinks he would win a 40-yard race. Dan suggested a compromise of 70 yards.

And here are the proposed stakes: Bolt would put one of his gold medals on the line, and Hill would wager his Super Bowl ring. (Since Bolt has eight gold medals, Hill may not like that idea.)

Target date? A week after the Super Bowl (if the Chiefs are in the game) or Super Bowl weekend (if they aren’t).

“I don’t think he’s gonna go for it,” Bolt said. “He’s been talking so, we’ll see.”

Bolt said he’s in. Let’s see what Hills says.

  1. I’d be interested in that race. That said, Bolt has been retired for several years while Hunt is in prime shape, albeit beat up from the season, so it may be even

  2. Bolt is no longer the fastest guy anymore. One of the greatest Olympians of all time but if you noticed he isn’t competing anymore and there is a good reason for it. This talk has gotten old. At least Metcalf ran against the best.

  6. If Hill runs the race with his helmet on, there’s no way he can win. Does the clown-sized helmet Hill wears make anybody else chuckle?? It’s the size of Sputnik.

  7. granadafans says:
    August 12, 2021 at 12:36 pm
    

    ——————

    You gotta understand, this is like if one of the top, young, hotshot D1 swimmers in the country challenged Michael Phelps to a 200 meter freestyle. Yes, Phelps has been retired. Yes, he’s old in athlete years. But with motivation and a few months to train, that D1 kid will see why Phelps beat the best in the world time and time and time again and is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time regardless of the sport. Same deal with Bolt. It doesn’t seem like he’s messing around, either

