Arthur Smith: Kyle Pitts is right where he needs to be

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall to be a dynamic piece of their offense. And the urgency for Pitts to develop sooner than later has only increased with receiver Julio Jones traded to Atlanta.

But head coach Arthur Smith — a former tight ends coach — doesn’t seem to be rushing things for the young tight end.

“He’s coming along,” Smith said recently, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s right where he needs to be, that’s the best way to answer it.

“He gets attention because he so damn tall. … It’s not just Kyle, it’s the entire rookie class. I’m very pleased with how the whole class is doing. Make that judgment at the end of the season.”

For his part, Pitts said he’s been taking everything he can from veterans at his position like Hayden Hurst and Lee Smith.

“Training camp has been going very well,” Pitts said. “I’ve just learned that you have to compete every day. I wouldn’t say compete every day, but just learning a new way how to win every day. You’re competing with the best, so you have to put your best foot forward.”

It’s unclear if Pitts will play in Friday night’s contest against the Titans. But if he does suit up, Pitts has some fairly simple goals for the outing.

“Just coming out and playing fast, executing my assignments, and doing what I can do to help the team,” Pitts said.