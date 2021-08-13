Bears activate Eddie Goldman off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears are getting one of their key defenders back on the field.

Chicago announced on Friday that the team has activated defensive tackle Eddie Goldman off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goldman was placed on the list on Aug. 3.

Goldman elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then skipped mandatory minicamp in June while reportedly contemplating retirement. But he reported for training camp in late July.

A 2015 second-round pick, Goldman has appeared in 67 games with 63 starts for Chicago. He’s recorded 12.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits in his career.

As a corresponding roster move, the Bears have waived wide receiver Thomas Ives. Chicago signed Ives as an undrafted free agent out of Colgate in 2019. He was on the team’s practice squad for the last two years.