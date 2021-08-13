Bill Belichick: Good thing to emulate Matthew Judon’s attitude, toughness

Getty Images

Edge rusher Matthew Judon played his first game for the Patriots on Thursday night and his brief appearance was a positive one.

Judon tackled Peyton Barber short of a first down to force a Washington punt on their opening possession and recorded a hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick on Washington’s second drive. He’d leave the game a short time later after a shot to the knee, but appeared to avoid a serious injury.

At his Friday press conference, head coach Bill Belichick had plenty of positive things to say about one of this offseason’s biggest additions to the defense.

“Matthew played a handful snaps last night,” Belichick said. “He’s got a pretty good number of reps here in training camp, but I’m glad we have him. He’s got a lot of skill in the running game, in the passing game. He’s a very instinctive player. He seems to figure things out pretty quickly and has fit in well with the group. He has a great work ethic. Shows up to work every day. Competes hard. I think that’s a good thing for all of us to build off of and try to emulate the attitude and the toughness and the effort that he comes in with on a consistent basis, whether it be game day like we saw last night, meetings, practices, walkthroughs, whatever it is. He’s been a good addition, and glad we have him on the team.”

Judon’s first impression was a good one and the Patriots defense should be on a better path as long as he continues to show the same kind of production in the weeks to come.