Cam Newton on Mac Jones: He prepares to be perfect, that’s what I admire about him

Getty Images

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had a good first preseason game, and even Cam Newton — whose job Jones is trying to take — was impressed.

Newton said after the game that Jones approached him before the game wanting some advice about his first live NFL action, and Newton was impressed, as he has been through training camp, with how seriously Jones takes his job.

“He came and talked to me, and we talked it out about just his expectation. Every young quarterback goes through it — the excitement, the anticipation,” Newton said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That’s what I admire about him.”

Newton and Jones may be competing for a starting job, but Newton stressed that they have the same ultimate goal, to win games for the Patriots.

“Everybody learns different, but he’s just going to keep getting better, and we’re going to be here for each other along this whole process,” Newton said.

That’s a team-first attitude from Newton, who is the Patriots’ starter for now but may not be if Jones keeps performing like he did on Thursday night.