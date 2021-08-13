Dak Prescott throws pregame

Getty Images

Dak Prescott won’t play tonight, of course, but he continued his road to recovery pregame.

The Cowboys quarterback was on the field throwing passes to Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott before his team’s game against the Cardinals. The team tweeted a video of Prescott throwing.

He threw for some 20 minutes and threw some of his longest passes since experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder July 28.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday night that Prescott is “right on target.”

“He is really coming along well,” Jones said on the pregame show on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s putting some real heat on the ball now. We certainly haven’t ruled out seeing him in the preseason.”

Prescott has a latissimus strain in his right arm. The Cowboys athletic trainers consulted with trainers from the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, who recommended rest. Prescott did some light throwing Saturday and Tuesday in training camp as he works his way back.

Prescott said he hopes to play in the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Texans on Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium.