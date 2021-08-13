Darrynton Evans questionable to return with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s back-to-back leading rusher, Derrick Henry, is not playing tonight against the Falcons. That allowed Darrynton Evans to start.

He did not last long.

Evans injured his knee on his fourth carry, a 4-yard gain. It was a non-contact injury as he pulled up before running out of bounds on the Titans’ sideline. He glanced at his left leg and limped to the bench.

The Titans officially list Evans as questionable with a knee injury.

He gained 26 yards on his four carries, including a 15-yard run.

Evans, a third-round choice in 2020, had 16 touches for 81 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie. He played only five games.