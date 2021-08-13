Devin Bush had “good experience” in return to game action

Getty Images

The Steelers traded for a linebacker on Thursday and they got another one back in the lineup for the first time in a long time.

Devin Bush played against the Eagles in his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 5 of last season. He started the game, recorded two tackles and gave up a completion to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert before returning to the bench.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called it a “great start” in his postgame press conference and Bush also felt good about how his return to the lineup unfolded.

“It’s good to get out there, get a feel for playing football again in a live stadium, just being out there and being with different groups of guys,” Bush said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It was a good experience.”

Joe Schobert is the new addition to the linebacking corps in Pittsburgh and he’ll likely be playing alongside Bush once the deal is official.