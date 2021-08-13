Dion Lewis retires from NFL

Getty Images

Running back Dion Lewis has decided to hang up his cleats.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lewis has retired from the NFL after a 10-year career. According to the report, Lewis made that call despite hearing interest from NFL teams as recently as last week.

Lewis was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2011 and spent two years with the team before being traded to the Browns. He missed the 2013 season with a broken leg, got cut the next season and did not appear in another game until he joined the Patriots in 2015. He won a Super Bowl after the 2016 season and had his best year in 2017 when he ran 180 times for 896 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught three touchdowns that season and then moved on to Tennessee for two seasons before wrapping up his career with the Giants in 2020.

Lewis had 567 carries for 2,425 yards and 191 catches for 1,408 yards for his career. He scored 21 overall touchdowns.