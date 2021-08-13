Elimination of fourth preseason game creates a mini-bye, but unvaccinated players can’t leave town

Getty Images

Several months ago, Peter King explained that, during each team’s in-season bye week, players who aren’t vaccinated won’t be able to leave town, because they have to be tested every day. For some players, that could be the information that pushes the needle toward getting the needle.

Actually, that dynamic becomes relevant for all players weeks before their regular-season bye.

As multiple executives with different teams have explained to PFT, the elimination of the fourth preseason game creates a mini-bye on Labor Day weekend. Vaccinated players will be able to go wherever they want for a few days.

Unvaccinated players won’t be. They’ll need to remain in town, so that they can be tested every day.

This applies to all unvaccinated. It particularly applies to all unvaccinated players who have had COVID. If not vaccinated, the player still must be tested every day — and thus the player can’t leave town during the Labor Day weekend break that comes from the 17-game regular season and three-game preseason.

As one G.M. said Friday, “I don’t think many players realize this.”

Hopefully, they now do.