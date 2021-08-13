Giants sign Ted Larsen, waive Mike Weber, Jordyn Peters

Getty Images

The Giants signed offensive guard Ted Larsen on Friday. The team also announced it waived running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters.

Larsen, 34, was out of football last season until the Bucs signed him to their practice squad Dec. 8. He played Tampa Bay’s first two postseason games, seeing action on 38 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Larsen, a sixth-round choice of the Patriots in 2010, has played for five different teams in 10 seasons. He has appeared in 137 games with 88 starts.

The Giants signed Weber and Peters on July 22. They placed Weber on injured reserve Aug. 4 with a hip flexor injury.

The Cowboys drafted Weber in the seventh round in 2019, which was Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s final year as head coach in Dallas. Weber spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad and also has had stints on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Packers.

Weber, 23, has never played a regular-season game.

The Jets released Peters earlier this summer after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn.