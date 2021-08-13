Justin Herbert: We need to get Mike Williams the ball more

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won’t be playing in any preseason games this summer, but he knows what he wants to focus on when he’s dropping back to pass in Week 1 of the regular season.

Wide receiver Mike Williams finished third on the team with 85 targets in the passing game last season and Herbert said that he wants that number to go up in their second season playing together.

“We need to get him the ball more,” Herbert said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “He’s one of those guys that you just have to find out there. He’s going to get open. He’s so physical, fast and strong that he’s going to win — jump balls, deep balls and intermediate routes. I think we need to get him more involved in the short game and the quick game because he’s an incredible player.”

Williams turned those targets into 48 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns last season. Pushing those numbers higher would serve Williams well as he’s set to play out the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.