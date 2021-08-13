Kyler Murray won’t play Cardinals’ preseason opener tonight

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that Kyler Murray would play the preseason opener Friday night. Murray is not playing.

It is unclear whether Kingsbury wasn’t telling the truth earlier in the week or changed his mind later in the week. Either way, only Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler went through quarterback warmups.

Murray was not in uniform, standing on the sideline, as his teammates went through pregame. Safety Budda Baker, receiver DeAndre Hopkins and receiver A.J. Green also aren’t dressed out, via Collin Harmon of ABC 15.

Murray, 24, is entering an important third season. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2020, throwing for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while running for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.