Lions abruptly fire head trainer Dave Granito

Getty Images

The Lions continue to make changes. Whether that changes the franchise’s fortunes remains to be seen.

Via Eric Woodward of ESPN.com, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that the team has dismissed head athletic trainer Dave Grantino.

“Our guys were getting proper treatment,” Campbell said. It was nothing like that, but it felt like we needed to go another way.”

The Lions, according to Campbell, are in talks with an unnamed replacement.

The timing seems odd, with the move coming multiple weeks into training camp. But something has prompted the organization to move in a different direction. Whether it happened at the behest of Campbell or first-year G.M. Brad Holmes or someone else remains to be seen. Whether it makes things better for the Lions also remains to be seen.

Granito arrived in Detroit in 2019, after serving in the same capacity at the University of Michigan. Before that, Granito spent 15 years with the Patriots.