NFL suspends Derrius Guice for six games

The NFL has suspended free agent running back Derrius Guice for the first six games of the season.

Guice was arrested last August and charged with one felony count of strangulation and four misdemeanors after a series of incidents involving the same woman. He was waived by Washington shortly after news of the arrest came to light.

The felony charge was dropped earlier this year and a judge in Virginia dismissed the other charges in June after Guice reached a settlement with his accuser.

Guice also was accused of rape by two women while he attended LSU.

He has remained a free agent since Washington cut him.