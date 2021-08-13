Nick Sirianni pleased with Jalen Hurts’ performance in first preseason game

Getty Images

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni coached quarterback Jalen Hurts in a game for the first time on Thursday night, and Sirianni liked what he saw.

Although Hurts played only 10 snaps and didn’t do anything extraordinary, Sirianni said Hurts was in command of the offense.

“Yeah, I thought he handled it well,” Sirianni said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He made a really good check and great throw to Dallas [Goedert] for a big play. He saw what defense was coming and checked the play. A ton of credit to him for that and making a perfect throw there. I thought he went with where we wanted the ball to go vs. the defenses they were running. He had a couple drops in there, so I was really pleased with him.”

Hurts didn’t seem quite as pleased with his own performance.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Hurts said. “I’m never satisfied with anything. I can’t have balls on the ground. We have to hit our money balls when we need them. That’s always going to be my mentality. Preseason, regular season, whatever it is, we truly have a standard for how we want to do it. We want to do it at a high level all the time.”

The most important priority for the Eagles in the 2021 season will be seeing if Hurts can prove he’s the franchise quarterback. He has a long way to go, but Sirianni liked the step he took in the preseason opener.