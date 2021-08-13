Patriots worked out Nick Dzubnar, Willie Harvey

Getty Images

The Patriots worked out linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Willie Harvey this week, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Dzubnar, 28, has become a core special teams player. He played 364 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps for the Titans last season.

He signed with Tennessee as a free agent in March 2020 after five seasons with the Chargers. In his career, Dzubnar has played 78 defensive snaps and 1,598 on special teams.

Dzubnar has 74 tackles in 81 career games.

Harvey, 25, played two games for the Browns in 2019 before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. That is his only career action.

The Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2019 after he tried out at their rookie minicamp.