Report: Mike Boone out 4-6 weeks with quad injury

USA TODAY Sports

For Broncos running back Mike Boone, it’s not the best news. But it also could have been much worse.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, an MRI revealed that Boone does not need surgery for his quad injury suffered during Thursday’s joint practice with the Vikings. But Boone will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Boone was carted off the field on Thursday after pulling up and grabbing his left leg during a drill.

After spending his first three seasons with the Vikings, Boone signed a free-agent deal with the Broncos — following General Manager George Paton to Denver. Boone signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018 and appeared in 40 games for Minnesota with a pair of starts. He rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also played the majority of special teams snaps over the last two years.

Boone was competing for a spot at running back behind Melvin Gordon and second-round rookie Javonte Williams.