Report: Seahawks want to address Duane Brown contract after 2021 season

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is at training camp, but he’s not doing anything on the field because he’s unhappy about his contract.

Brown is in the final year of his current pact and wants an extension that would secure his future in Seattle. Head coach Pete Carroll said recently that the team has to “figure that out” because of how important Brown is to the team.

While Carroll’s comment suggests some urgency to get things squared away, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the team’s message to Brown is a bit different. Condotta reports that the team has told Brown they want to keep him, but that they’d like to wait until after the season to discuss a new deal.

Brown turns 36 later this month and waiting until after the season would protect the Seahawks against paying Brown ahead of an injury or a decline in play. It could also leave them with a starting left tackle who is short on practice time, assuming Brown does get on the field come the regular season. He sat out six games for the Texans in 2017 to help force the trade that landed him in Seattle, but it’s unclear if that approach would be in the cards this time around.