Sam Darnold, most other Panthers starters won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been “nothing but pleased” with what he’s seen from quarterback Sam Darnold since trading for him this offseason and that the quarterback looks comfortable in the offense, but that “always changes when we get to live and a chance to get hit.”

It won’t change against the Colts in the team’s first preseason game.

Rhule said on Friday that Darnold will not play on Sunday. He added that most of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out against the AFC South club.

The Panthers and Colts spent the last two days practicing with each other, so Darnold has been able to get a lot more reps against an opposing defense than he was likely to get in a brief preseason outing.

The Panthers will return home to host the Ravens in their second preseason game. Darnold will presumably get a chance to get hit in that contest, but the Panthers haven’t made any announcements on that front yet.