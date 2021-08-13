Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson out after injuring his foot

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson was limited to six games during his rookie season because of a broken foot and he’s dealing with another injury this summer.

Parkinson left practice early on Wednesday and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Parkinson has suffered another injury to the same foot. Carroll told reporters at his press conference that the injury does not appear to be as severe as last year’s, but he is set to miss time as a result.

The Seahawks took Parkinson in the fourth round of last year’s draft. He caught two passes for 16 yards when he was healthy enough to play and also saw action on special teams.

Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Tyler Mabry, Cam Sutton, and Dom Wood-Anderson are the other tight ends in Seattle.