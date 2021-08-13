Texans place Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Roderick Johnson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Houston placed three players on its reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday — all of them on the offensive line.

According to the transaction wire, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, and Roderick Johnson were all place on the list.

Per multiple reports, one player had a positive test. The other two players were deemed high-risk close contacts — which means at least two of the three offensive linemen are unvaccinated.

With Tunsil and Howard starters on Houston’s offensive line, they may not have played in Saturday’s preseason opener anyway. But now Tunsil, Howard, and Johnson are all going to be out for the first exhibition matchup.

Houston also placed Bradley Robey on COVID reserve this week after the cornerback tested positive.