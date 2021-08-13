Vikings preseason tickets going for as little as $3

Getty Images

After not having fans at any home games in 2020, the Vikings will welcome fans back on Saturday. But it’s just a preseason game, and that means fans aren’t particularly eager to go.

Tickets are now going for as little as $3 on ticket resale sites, according to Chris Thomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

In other words, season ticket holders who had to buy preseason tickets as part of the season ticket package are flooding the resale sites with tickets they don’t want, and the supply is much greater than the demand.

It’s hard to blame fans for the lack of demand for preseason tickets. NFL teams have made it increasingly care that they don’t care about the preseason, and the quality of the product on the field is not good. If the preseason isn’t going to be totally scrapped, maybe teams should start letting fans in for free.