Von Miller wants to do whatever he can to become a Hall of Famer

USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes when you take a trip, you’ll see something and feel inspired.

That’s what happened when Von Miller went to Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame enshrinement party last weekend.

Miller won Super Bowl 50 with Manning, earning the MVP for recording 2.5 sacks with a pair of forced fumbles in the game. He’s also been one of the league’s best pass rushers for a decade, with 106.0 sacks in 135 games.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Miller is on his way to a Hall of Fame career. But as he enters the last year of his contract with the Broncos, Miller wants to make sure he’s doing everything he can to ensure his bust is one day placed in Canton.

“I want that, I want it bad,” Miller said this week, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “When you’re sitting there and listening to all those speeches, of course, you think about it. I was just reinvested in myself — I have to make sure it happens and leave no mistake on my career so I can get in. I still have a lot of time to do it. I thought about doing more to make sure I get in there.”

Miller missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury in practice during the first week of the regular season, so he seems plenty motivated as the regular season approaches.

“This whole year has really taught me to control what you can control,” Miller said. “I’ve always felt like that’s the cheat code to everything in life. The last year has definitely taught me a lot about patience and staying in the moment and really just enjoying my football career while I have it.”