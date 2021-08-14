After saying that Kellen Mond wouldn’t play on Saturday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he never said that

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

On Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said rookie quarterback Kellen Mond wouldn’t play in the preseason opener against the Broncos. Mond played a lot, handling six drives as only one of two quarterbacks who played for Minnesota against Denver.

After the game, Zimmer denied saying that Mond wouldn’t play.

I never said that,” Zimmer said after Saturday’s game, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I never said that. Somebody said, ‘Is it possible that he’ll play’ and I said yes. He was always going to play.”

Tomasson said he checked the tape; Zimmer was asked if it’s “realistic” that Mond will play on Saturday and Zimmer said, “No.”

The video of Zimmer’s Wednesday’s press conference — as posted on the Minnesota Vikings official website — backs up Tomasson. Zimmer is asked if it’s “realistic to get [Mond] in the game on Saturday,” and Zimmer says, “No.”

It’s not a big deal. But it provides further proof as to something that we routinely preach in these parts: it always makes sense to wonder whether anything and everything said by coaches and executives is actually the truth.