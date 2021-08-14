Anthony Miller carted off with apparent shoulder injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans traded for Anthony Miller on July 24. They will hold their breath he plays for them this season after he was carted to the locker room Saturday night.

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Miller caught a short pass from Jeff Driskel and ran 2 yards before De'Jon Harris tackled him. Miller’s body twisted awkwardly, and he immediately grabbed for his right shoulder, writhing in pain.

Miller walked off the field under his own power but was carted to the training room from the sideline.

The Texans have not provided an update, but Miller has a history of shoulder issues.

He has been working in the slot, competing with Keke Coutee and Alex Erickson, since arriving from Chicago.

Miller, a former second-round choice, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He played all 16 games last season, with six starts, and was fifth on the Bears with 49 catches.

He missed only one game in his first three seasons, playing 47 of a possible 48 games.