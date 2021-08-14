Craig Reynolds introduced himself in Lions huddle before scoring TD

Getty Images

Running back Craig Reynolds may not wind up making the Lions’ 53-man roster, but his stay in Detroit will include at least one memorable story.

The Lions signed Reynolds after he tried out for the team on Thursday and they put him in the lineup on Friday night against the Bills because they were short on backs with D'Andre Swift out with an injury. There was no practice time between his signing and the game, which meant Reynolds was in an unusual position when he hit the huddle for the first time.

“I introduced myself in the huddle at one point. They were like, ‘Yo, what’s your name?'” Reynolds said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “A couple coaches introduced themselves to me on the sideline during the game. It’s definitely crazy, but they’ve just made it real easy. I’ve been comfortable being here.”

Reynolds ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and wound up leading the Lions in rushing with six carries for 49 yards. Head coach Dan Campbell called it an “impressive” showing given the circumstances and Reynolds will now try to keep it going without being anonymous.