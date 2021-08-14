Despite limited practice, Kellen Mond gets extended work in preseason debut

Getty Images

A COVID diagnosis has limited the ability of rookie quarterback Kellen Mond to practice in training camp. Still, with only three practices under his belt, Mond got plenty of work against the Broncos on Saturday.

“He needs to speed up the tempo,” coach Mike Zimmer said of Mond’s first half performance. “He made some plays in there, he made some good throws. He’s got to just be more reactive than he is right now.”

Mond led six drives for Minnesota, including a 12-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and a 15-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Mond throwing what nearly was a touchdown pass on fourth and goal from the two.

Mond replaced Jake Browning, who became the last man standing after Mond tested positive and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were knocked out as close contacts. Cousins, Stanley, and Danny Etling didn’t play.

For the game, Mond completed only six of 16 passes for 53 yards. He ran for 25 yards on five carries, with a long of 10.

All in all, he’s got a long way to go to be an NFL starter. Saturday’s results, as they are for most players in their preseason debut, are inconclusive.