Devonta Smith “working hard”, day-to-day to return from knee injury

The Eagles played their preseason opener without first-round pick Devonta Smith and there’s no word yet about whether the wideout will be in the lineup for the second one.

Smith was called week-to-week when he sprained his knee in early August and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about how Smith is doing during a Saturday press conference. Sirianni gave a shorter timeline for Smith’s recovery without saying if he’ll play against the Patriots this week.

“Right now, he’s day-to-day,” Sirianni said. “I don’t want to put a timetable as far as if he’ll be ready for Thursday. I don’t know yet. So, he’s working hard and working hard to get back, and our trainers and our strength staff is doing a great job of bringing him back. So, he’s day to day and look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon.”

The Eagles close out the preseason against the Jets on August 27 and Sirianni’s comments make it seem like there’s a good chance Smith will be healthy enough to hit the field for that game if he’s not cleared for this week.