Falcons waive four players

The Falcons played their first preseason game on Friday night and they began the process of moving toward the next one by parting ways with four players.

Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived with an injury designation. They also waived defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and tackle William Sweet.

All teams have to cut their rosters to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on August 17.

Moore signed with the team in late July. The 2018 Packers fourth-round pick has not appeared in a regular season game since his rookie season. He played six snaps on Friday.

Atkins played 17 defensive snaps on Friday night and had one tackle. Murphy played 13 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps, but Sweet did not make an appearance.