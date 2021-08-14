Geno Smith out with a concussion

Getty Images

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith will not return after being diagnosed with a concussion.

With starter Russell Wilson sitting out the team’s preseason opener, Smith started Saturday night’s game against the Raiders. On his fifth snap, with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter, Smith was sacked by Nate Hobbs after rookie left tackle Stone Forsythe gave the blitzing cornerback a free run to the backfield.

Smith left the game for one play, with Alex McGough replacing him.

Smith returned to finish that series and one more series before leaving for good. McGough has played since, though Sean Mannion is expected to see some playing time.

Smith completed 4 of 10 passes for 46 yards.