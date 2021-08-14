Gregory Rousseau on sack of Jared Goff: Just happy someone got him down

August 14, 2021
Buffalo Bills Off-Season Workout
Gregory Rousseau opted out of playing for Miami in 2020, so Friday night’s Bills game against the Lions was the first-round pass rusher’s first game action in a long time.

It didn’t take Rousseau long to show the Bills what they hope to get from him on a regular basis, though. On the third play of the game, Rousseau came up with a sack.

“I did a little stutter move and I saw Jared Goff and I tried to reach out and get him,” Rousseau said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think I got a piece of him and I think I got the sack or whatever. But I’m just happy that somebody got him down.”

Rousseau was lined up against Lions right tackle Penei Sewell in a matchup of first-round picks. He said it was “really fun to go against a competitor like that for sure” and head coach Sean McDermott said it was “good to see” Rousseau come out on top of the seventh-overall pick in this year’s draft. If it’s a sign of things to come, the Bills’ bid for another AFC East title should be in good shape.

3 responses to “Gregory Rousseau on sack of Jared Goff: Just happy someone got him down

  1. Rousseau is such an unknown. Sitting out a in possibly his best college year gives little data.
    That’s what makes this guy such an enigma.
    Might have gone in the first few picks had he played. Credit the Bills for doing their homework.

  2. Credit to Rousseau for having the balls to opt out of his senior season for the good of his family, possibly sacrificing millions if his draft stock Fell.
    And Credit to the Bills for doing their due diligence on this kid, could be a diamond in the rough with a good head on his shoulders.

  3. This kid would have been a Top 10 pick had he played this year. Freaky good athlete, and an even better student of the game (from all accounts). The way the Bills rotate their lineman will help ease him in..if needed. Epenesa, Obada, Basham, and Johnson all flashed in last nights game. Could be some trade value along the DL later this preseason,

