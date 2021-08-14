Jason Peters signing with Bears

Getty Images

Jason Peters isn’t done quite yet.

The longtime Eagles left tackle has agreed to terms with the Bears, according to agency Elite Loyalty Sports.

Peters played eight games in 2020, but went on injured reserve in December with a toe injury. Peters was on the field for the first three weeks of the season and then from Weeks 8-13 before he went on IR again.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Peters played for the Eagles from 2009-2020. He was injured during the team’s 2017 Super Bowl championship season, but did play seven games that year.

Peters, 39, began his career in 2004 with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas. He spent five seasons with Buffalo before the club traded him to Philadelphia in 2009.

The Bears drafted left tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of this year’s draft, but a back injury has sidelined him throughout training camp. The Bears listed Elijah Wilkinson as the starting left tackle on their first unofficial depth chart. Peters should provide a boost to the position with a little under a month left in the preseason.