John Schneider: Nothing new to report on talks with Duane Brown, Jamal Adams

USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jamal Adams and left tackle Duane Brown are holding in as they seek new contracts.

The Seahawks will make Adams the league’s highest-paid safety at some point. Seattle has no choice, considering it sent two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick last year.

Brown, who turns 36 this month, is another matter entirely. He is in the final year of his current pact, scheduled to make $10 million in base salary, and the four-time Pro Bowler wants an extension. The Seahawks seem reluctant to give him one.

General Manager John Schneider was asked about the contract impasses during the pregame show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

“We don’t get into that,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson. “There’s nothing new to report on there. We have 21 guys that are in the last year of their contracts. All we want to do is win here. We want to win on a consistent basis. . . . We always preach being a consistent-championship-caliber football team every single year for our fans so they’re excited, and every year they think we have a chance to win this thing, and that’s how we conduct our business on a daily basis.”

Henderson’s interpretation: If the Seahawks extend Brown now, others will expect the same.

But others don’t play left tackle. Brown does.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson has made it clear he wants, needs and expects Brown in the lineup come opening day. So the Seahawks will have to figure some way to make Brown happy in order to make Wilson happy.